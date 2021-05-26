STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Team India must come together to fight COVID': Kejriwal on vaccine shortage across country

In an online briefing, Kejriwal claimed India delayed starting its vaccination programme by six months.

Published: 26th May 2021 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said Team India has to come together to fight coronavirus and urged the Centre to procure vaccines and distribute them to states.

In an online briefing, Kejriwal claimed India delayed starting its vaccination programme by six months.

"World over, countries had started vaccinating their people. But in India, rather than vaccinating our own people, the vaccines were sent abroad. Had we started the vaccination programme earlier, we could have saved many people from the second wave," he said.

Kejriwal claimed Centre asked states to procure the vaccines on their own.

"Every CM has tried to procure vaccines but no state has been able to arrange them. Many states took out global tenders but failed," he said.

The chief minister said states are ready to support the Centre in the fight against coronavirus.

"We cannot afford to lose this fight. If Centre will lose the fight, it won't be BJP but India that will lose the fight," he said, while urging the Centre to procure the vaccines and distribute them to states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal COVID-19 Vaccination
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp