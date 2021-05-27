Covid: 1,072 new cases, 117 more deaths in Delhi; traders call for lockdown relaxation from June 1

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 117 more COVID-19 fatalities, the lowest since April 15, and 1,072 new cases on Thursday, while the positivity rate dipped to a nearly two-month low of 1.53 per cent, according to the daily health bulletin.

This is the fifth day in a row when the daily cases in Delhi have remained below 2,000 and the second consecutive day when the cases are below 1,500.

The number of deaths reported on Thursday (117) is the lowest since April 15 when the national capital had reported 112 fatalities.

The national capital had recorded 1,491 cases and 130 fatalities on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 1.93 per cent.

Delhi had recorded 1,568 cases and 156 fatalities on Tuesday, while the positivity rate was 2.14 per cent.

On Monday, the national capital had recorded 1,550 fresh cases of COVID-19, 207 fatalities and a positivity rate was 2.52 per cent.

On Sunday, 1,649 cases and 189 deaths were recorded, while the positivity rate was 2.42 per cent.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day death count had been spiralling up with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22.

On May 2, the city had registered a record 407 deaths, according to the official data.

A total of 70.068 tests were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin on Thursday.

About 80 per cent of traders in the national capital want the Delhi government to lift the lockdown after June 1 and allow the markets to open with "stringent conditions", a new survey has said.

Conducted by the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), a traders body in Delhi, the survey's respondents included nearly 560 organisations across various industries including, hotel and restaurant, as well as beauty and wellness associations in the capital.

The survey said the traders want the Delhi government to allow the opening of markets and factories with "strict conditions".

The Delhi government's current lockdown is scheduled to continue till May 31.

As on May 26, there are over 19,148 active cases in Delhi, and the positivity rate has dipped below two per cent.

"Among these 560 organizations, around 450 said since the number of corona cases and infection rate in Delhi is decreasing, the time has come to allow markets and factories to open from June 1."

"Some associations said the lockdown should be extended by one week," said CTI treasurer Sudhir Jain.

Charting the various suggestions made by the traders on the unlock, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said while some associations suggested opening of markets on an "odd-even basis", others recommended different timings for retail and wholesale markets.

"Some associations suggested that shops should be opened only five days a week and should remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Others have requested that the night curfew should continue," Goyal said.

About 60 per cent of the traders said the metro train service should be resumed to prevent traffic on the roads, but the majority of them, about 80 per cent, want markets should be sanitised, he added.

The areas covered in the survey include, Kashmiri Gate, Chandni Chowk, Chawdi Bazar, Sadar Bazar, Khari Baoli, Karol Bagh, Kamla Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Kirti Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Nehru Place, South X, Shahdara, Gandhi Nagar, Laxmi Traders from markets like Nagar, Rohini, Pitampura, Janakpuri, Malviya Nagar, Dwarka, and Greater Kailash.

Factory owners of industrial areas in Delhi like Narela, Bawana, Mongol Puri, Mayapuri, Udyog Nagar, Kirti Nagar, Anand Parbat, Shahdara, Wazirpur, Badli, Okhla, and Jhilmil also participated in the survey.