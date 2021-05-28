STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

NSUI protests in PPE kits, demands Class 12 board exams be cancelled due to Covid

The “cancel exams save lives” campaign garnered the support of hundreds of students online and was among the top trending topics on Twitter.

Published: 28th May 2021 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

A member of National Students Union of India (NSUI), wearing PPE, stages a protest demanding cancellation of board exams, outside MHRD office

A member of National Students Union of India (NSUI), wearing PPE, stages a protest demanding cancellation of board exams, outside MHRD office. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Wearing PPE kits, masks and gloves, the National Student Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest outside the Ministry of Education demanding to cancel the Class XII board exams and promote the students. The Congressbacked student organisation also held an online protest on social media.

The “cancel exams save lives” campaign garnered the support of hundreds of students online and was among the top trending topics on Twitter. Carrying placards and raising slogans like ‘Pehle Suraksha Phir Pariksha’ the NSUI members followed all the Covid protocols like social distancing during their protest. “Ever since the Centre announced to conduct board exams, we are demanding to find an alternative of physical examinations.

A few days ago, I wrote to the ministry reminding them that they have not yet come up with any guidelines or policy to ensure the safety of the people below the age of 18 and majority of these students are below this age,” said NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan who was leading the protest. “Conducting exams amid pandemic will be life-threatening to the students appearing for exams.

The government has already failed to procure the vaccines and there seems no definite plan for that, and now this lack of planning for the board exams will harm the academic year of these students. The only solution to save their academic year is now to promote them by internal assessments rather than wasting more time on discussing the examinations,” he added.

“If the government is ready to come up with an evaluation formula for other subjects then why can’t they do the same for these 19 subjects as well? Conducting exams for these 19 subjects could be equally dangerous as it would have been for all the subjects,” the NSUI said. The NSUI demanded an immediate change in the government’s plan to conduct class 12 board examinations as it is now creating a state of confusion and depression among the students. The government should take a decision keeping the health and lives of students in mind, said Kundan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NSUI board exams class 12 exams COVID 19 in India COVID 19 pandemic
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp