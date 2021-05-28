STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trio held for selling used surgical gloves

The used surgical gloves were mostly sold to factories, salons and hotels at cheap rates for washing and repacking, a senior police officer said.

Representational image (Express Illustrations| Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested three persons from Dwarka’s Bindpur for selling used surgical gloves. They used to collect used surgical gloves, wash and and repack them before selling in the market. The accused were identified as Manish Kumar (30), Arun Shriniwasan (37) and Dinesh Kumar (28), the police said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that used surgical gloves were procured from scrap markets and hospitals through a dealer based in the Tikri area, the police said, adding that efforts are underway to nab him. According to the police, a team led by SHO, Dabri, Surinder Sandhu raided two godowns in Dabri and Bindapur on Tuesday and seized 848 kg of surgical gloves.

The used surgical gloves were mostly sold to factories, salons and hotels at cheap rates for washing and repacking, a senior police officer said. “On Tuesday, our team received information that used gloves are being repacked after washing in Dabri and Bindapur. A raid was conducted and 848 kg used gloves recovered,” DCP (Dwarka) said.

A case has been registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant), 269 (act likely to spread infection) and 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) of the IPC and section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act.

