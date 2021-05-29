STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Wrestler murder: Court extends police custody of Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar by four days

Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5.

Published: 29th May 2021 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday extended by four days the police custody of Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, arrested in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old wrestler at the Chhatrasal Stadium here.

The court had earlier sent the accused to six days' police custody for interrogation.

Sushil Kumar was produced before the court on Saturday at the end of the remand period.

"In the interest of justice, I deem it appropriate to allow the application of the police for four days only," Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Goel said.

The police had sought Sushil Kumar's custody for seven days.

Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5.

Sagar succumbed to the injuries later.

The international wrestler was arrested, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar, on May 23 from outer Delhi's Mundka area.

He was evading arrest and had been on the run for nearly three weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sushil Kumar Chhatrasal Stadium Sagar Dhankar
India Matters
Modi-Shah blunder over Lakshadweep
People line up to receive vaccine for COVID-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India records 1.65 lakh Covid cases, lowest in 46 days
Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi (Photo | ANI)
India sends jet to Dominica carrying Mehul Choksi deportation papers
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Vaccination certificates with passport numbers for those travelling abroad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp