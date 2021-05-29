STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wrestler Sushil Kumar’s associate arrested in stadium homicide probe

Published: 29th May 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational image (Express Illustrations| Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The police have arrested another associate of Olympian and wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the murder of 23-year-old junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium. The arrested person has been identified as Rohit Kakor, a wrestler for the past 14 years. Police said he was present at the stadium during the incident.

A senior police official said they had issued non-bailable warrants against Kakor and his associate one Virendra Binder, who is still absconding. A CCTV footage recovered by the police from the stadium apparently showed Sushil beating Sagar with sticks. As per sources, the police have recovered six more footage related to the sensational murder case.

Delhi Police have arrested eight persons, including wrestler Sushil Kumar and four membes of Neeraj Bawana gang, for the murder. Sagar was beaten to death over a property dispute between two groups. The incident took place on the intervening night of May 4-5. Kumar was arrested along with co-accused Ajay from outer Delhi’s Mundka on May 23.

The two-time Olympic medallist was on the run for nearly three weeks. Allowing the police to interrogate Kumar for six days, the magistrate had said, “No one is above law and law treats everyone equally. Our Constitution guarantees the right to life and liberty to all persons subject to exceptions. The allegations against the accused persons are grave in nature.”

Petition against ‘media trial’ rejected
The high court on Friday declined to entertain a plea to restrain the media from ‘sensationalising’ the trial of Sushil Kumar, and seeking rules for reporting criminal cases, saying a public interest litigation cannot be filed for an individual who is a “vigilant person”

