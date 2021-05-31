STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi likely to get Sputnik V in June, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal said Delhi is likely to get a portion of the Sputnik V consignment that will be imported by the firm concerned after June 20.

Published: 31st May 2021 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

The second consignment of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad,

Sputnik V vaccine. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi is likely to receive the first consignment of Sputnik V, the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, in June, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday, while stressing that vaccination is the key to fight against the coronavirus.

The city currently has 944 cases of mucormycosis, including 300 at the central government-run hospitals, he said. Kejriwal was present at a city school to launch a special vaccination drive for journalists and their families.

"We have started this vaccination facility for journalists and their families. There was a demand from journalists to start a special vaccination facility for them. The vaccines are being administered to those in the 18-44 age group as well as those aged above 45. I urge all journalists to come in large numbers and get vaccinated. You can protect yourself from the coronavirus only through vaccination," he told reporters.

The chief minister said there are 944 cases of the black fungus infection in the national capital currently. "There are 944 cases of the infection, including 300 at the Centre-run hospitals. There is a huge shortage of medicines. We received 1,000 injections on on Saturday and nothing on Sunday," he said.

Kejriwal said Delhi is likely to get a portion of the Sputnik V consignment that will be imported by the firm concerned after June 20. "The production of the vaccine is likely to start in India in August," he said.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission for restricted emergency use of Sputnik V with certain conditions. Dr Reddy's Laboratories will import the vaccine in the country.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
WATCH | Delhi doctors demand action over Baba Ramdev's remarks, hold 'Black Day' protest
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp