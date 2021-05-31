STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Freshly brewed and how!

Chennai-based Staccato is fresh off their success from their Freshly Brewed series.

By Express News Service

Chennai-based Staccato is fresh off their success from their Freshly Brewed series. The band is back in the news with their new Tamil single, Idhuvarai that has a refreshingly new ‘pop’ sound, one that we haven’t heard from the classically-inclined band before. We catch up with RH Vikram, composer and arranger for the band, to find out more.

Staccato

Your new single, Idhuvarai, brims with promise and hope, tell us a little bit more about the composition, how it came to be and what is the story behind it?
Idhuvarai is a song that actually talks of how beautiful it is to be travelling around the world with your special someone. 2020 had most of us confined to our homes.
We wanted to do a song that is fresh in terms of our composition, arrangements and theme, and also takes the listeners along with us on a ’90s nostalgic ride. A song that shows the importance of small, yet beautiful things in our lives, which we have all been missing for some time now.

From interesting covers to beautiful originals, this single from Staccato also has a fresh sound — how do you manage to do that every single time?
It’s the melody that drives the arrangements, which need to give a new flavour while retaining the beauty of the original for covers. With respect to originals, the strength of our individual band members gets incorporated into the track, retaining our identity of giving a contemporary twist to the music and that’s the mantra for all originals from Staccato.

Will this song be a single or will it be a part of a larger album?
The song is a single, and has released on maajja, and we have not thought of making it part of any album as of now.

What can we look forward to from you next?
We are looking forward to Season 2 of Freshly Brewed with only original compositions from Staccato, and have just started jamming on some ideas.

Streaming now on all major music platforms.

