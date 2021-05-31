Give priority to NRI s, students in jab drive, says plea in Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A PIL seeking priority in Covid vaccination to NRIs and students who have to go abroad for studies is likely to be heard by the Delhi High Court on Monday.

The plea also seeks inclusion of passport numbers in the vaccination certificates of those intending to travel abroad.

The PIL moved by NGO Pravasi Legal Cell claims that NRIs who came to India during the pandemic outbreak have to now return to their respective countries where they work in view of decline in infections in many countries and resumption of international flights.

However, foreign nations only allow entry to those persons who are vaccinated and if preference is not given to such individuals, it would badly affect them, the petition said.

It also said that the US and European countries are only permitting entry to those students who have been vaccinated and therefore, it was important to give priority to such persons.

It further said that most foreign countries accept the vaccination certificate only when they have the passport number on it.