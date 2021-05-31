STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Give priority to NRI s, students in jab drive, says plea in Delhi High Court

The plea also seeks inclusion of passport numbers in the vaccination certificates of those intending to travel abroad.

Published: 31st May 2021 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a drive-through vaccination camp, at Saket in New Delhi, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A PIL seeking priority in Covid vaccination to NRIs and students who have to go abroad for studies is likely to be heard by the Delhi High Court on Monday.

The plea also seeks inclusion of passport numbers in the vaccination certificates of those intending to travel abroad.

The PIL moved by NGO Pravasi Legal Cell claims that NRIs who came to India during the pandemic outbreak have to now return to their respective countries where they work in view of decline in infections in many countries and resumption of international flights.

However, foreign nations only allow entry to those persons who are vaccinated and if preference is not given to such individuals, it would badly affect them, the petition said.

It also said that the US and European countries are only permitting entry to those students who have been vaccinated and therefore, it was important to give priority to such persons.

It further said that most foreign countries accept the vaccination certificate only when they have the passport number on it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccination Delhi High Court NRI Pravasi Legal Cell
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp