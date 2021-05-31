STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kejriwal inaugurates free COVID-19 vaccination facility for journalists

The Chief Minister said that the service will be extended to family members above the age of 18.

Published: 31st May 2021 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 02:52 PM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with his deputy Manish Sisodia interact with medics during the inauguration of the vaccination centre for media persons

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with his deputy Manish Sisodia interact with medics during the inauguration of the vaccination centre for media persons. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated a free COVID-19 vaccination facility for journalists and their family members at a government school in ITO.

While addressing the media here, the Chief Minister said that the service will be extended to family members above the age of 18.

"We have started this facility to vaccinate journalists and their family members in both 45+ and 18 to 44 age categories," Kejriwal said.

Earlier on May 7, the Delhi Government had announced a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive for all the media houses -- electronic, digital and print - in the national capital. It will bear the cost of the vaccination, Kejriwal had said.

As many as 946 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate 1.25 per cent, 1,803 recoveries, and 78 deaths were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours.

The total cases in the city stand at 14,25,592, including 12,100 active cases.  

