My way is the highway

By Express News Service

SUVs are in great demand as borders are all open and road travel becomes more accessible, as well as preferred. In tandem, automobile players have come up with bigger, better beasts in this segment

Mahindra XUV700

The XUV700 is a machine that illustrates how well Mahindra has grown as a manufacturer. It is feature rich and comes with Advance Driver Assistance Systems that use both radars and cameras to offer a heightened level of safety on board. It also comes with a choice of both petrol and diesel engines that are touted to be powerful units that allow you up to three-digit speeds without breaking a sweat. Mahindra has also kitted out the XUV700 with state-of-the-art features that include a massive touchscreen interface, and more. It starts from Rs 11.99 lakh.

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai India has been dominating the SUV space with their recent offerings. Their next offering, namely the Tucson, is touted to set the standard in the premium entry level luxury SUV market. Boasting of a futuristic design, the Tucson is touted to be equipped with a powerful petrol engine and will be offered with a choice of transmission options. Like all Hyundai products, we expect this SUV to set the gold standard in terms of comfort on board and it goes without saying that it will benefit from Hyundai’s Blue Link assist as well. The Hyundai Tucson is expected in the Rs 23-26 lakh price range.

Volkswagen Taigun

The made-for-India mid-size SUV engineered with German precision is what the Volkswagen Taigun is all about. Offered with a choice of two TSI engines, namely the 1.0 TSI and the more powerful 1.5 TSI unit, the Taigun has set the pace for Volkswagen India. It has been priced well with a range of variants that start from Rs 10.50 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 17.50 lakh. Having said that, the Taigun comes with all the creature comforts you want and is a fun machine to drive, especially the hot GT variants!