STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

One-third of Covid beds now for dengue patients, says Delhi Heath Minister Jain

Considering a surge in cases of dengue, malaria and chikungunya, the city government has issued an order to increase beds for patients in all the hospitals, run under the state authorities.

Published: 01st November 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Considering a surge in cases of dengue, malaria and chikungunya, the city government has issued an order to increase beds for patients in all the hospitals, run under the state authorities. According to the order, one-third of the beds reserved for Covid-19 patients can now be used for patients suffering from other vetor-borne diseases. 

“It is observed that the numbers of cases of dengue, malaria and chikungunya are on rise, with increasing demand of beds for these patients. Further, many of the beds reserved for Covid cases are lying vacant due to the decline in number of COVID-19 cases.

Therefore, it is hereby directed that the MD/MS/Director of all the hospitals under Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi may use one third of the beds reserved for treating COVID patients, including ICU beds, for treating patients of vector borne diseases like dengue, malaria, if required,” said the government order.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the government has taken this decision so that there are ample numbers of beds in the hospital to fight dengue. “The number of Covid-19 patients in the national capital has remained very less, in view of this, the government has decided that one-third of the reserved beds for corona patients will now be used for dengue, malaria, and chikungunya,” said Jain.

The beds will be completely separated from those of the Covid-19 patients so that there is no possibility of transmission of infection. Jain further added that the ‘10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ campaign has been effective in preventing dengue, and people should actively participate in it so that dengue mosquitoes 
don’t breed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dengue delhi dengue cases
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Buying home for investment? Think again!
Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo| Cinema Express)
In a first, Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's eyes donated to four people on same day
Schools will start functioning in full swing from November 15. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Schools reopen in Kerala after a 20-month gap as COVID cases continue to decrease
 

A view of the Model Residential School at Keezhmad in Aluva | File pic
Keezhmad school formulates happiness curriculum of its own for tribal students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp