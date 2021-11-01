One-third of Covid beds now for dengue patients, says Delhi Heath Minister Jain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Considering a surge in cases of dengue, malaria and chikungunya, the city government has issued an order to increase beds for patients in all the hospitals, run under the state authorities. According to the order, one-third of the beds reserved for Covid-19 patients can now be used for patients suffering from other vetor-borne diseases.

“It is observed that the numbers of cases of dengue, malaria and chikungunya are on rise, with increasing demand of beds for these patients. Further, many of the beds reserved for Covid cases are lying vacant due to the decline in number of COVID-19 cases.

Therefore, it is hereby directed that the MD/MS/Director of all the hospitals under Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi may use one third of the beds reserved for treating COVID patients, including ICU beds, for treating patients of vector borne diseases like dengue, malaria, if required,” said the government order.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the government has taken this decision so that there are ample numbers of beds in the hospital to fight dengue. “The number of Covid-19 patients in the national capital has remained very less, in view of this, the government has decided that one-third of the reserved beds for corona patients will now be used for dengue, malaria, and chikungunya,” said Jain.

The beds will be completely separated from those of the Covid-19 patients so that there is no possibility of transmission of infection. Jain further added that the ‘10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ campaign has been effective in preventing dengue, and people should actively participate in it so that dengue mosquitoes

don’t breed.