STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Record October rain gives ‘best’ air quality in four years in national capital

However, the city recorded a “good” air day in October this year, also a first in four years.

Published: 01st November 2021 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

A metro train passes amid smog at Yamuna Bank station | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  An extended monsoon season and record-breaking rainfall in October gave the national capital its best air quality in the month in four years, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). 

This is also the first time in four years that the city did not see a single “very poor” or “severe” air quality day in October, which generally records a sharp rise in pollution levels due to unfavorable meteorological conditions and stubble burning in the northwest region of the capital.

However, the city recorded a “good” air day in October this year, also a first in four years.  Delhi gauged 122.5 mm of rainfall in October, the highest in the month since 236.2 mm of precipitation recorded in 1956, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Stubble burning and its share in Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution also remained low due to bountiful rain. According to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute data, Punjab has recorded 10,374 farm fires this season since September 15 as compared to 29,712 stubble burning incidents in the corresponding period last year.   As per the CPCB, the city witnessed three “satisfactory” air quality days in October this year as compared to zero in 2020, four in 2019 and nil in 2018. 

City saw 19 ‘moderate’ AQI days, best so far
The city recorded an average AQI of 173 in October this year, the lowest in the month in four years. October saw an average AQI of 265 in 2020; 234 in 2019 and 264 in 2018. The capital also saw 19 “moderate” air quality days as against six such days each in 2020, 2019 and 2018
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi air quality october rains
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Buying home for investment? Think again!
Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo| Cinema Express)
In a first, Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's eyes donated to four people on same day
Schools will start functioning in full swing from November 15. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Schools reopen in Kerala after a 20-month gap as COVID cases continue to decrease
 

A view of the Model Residential School at Keezhmad in Aluva | File pic
Keezhmad school formulates happiness curriculum of its own for tribal students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp