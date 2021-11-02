Bakes for happy barks

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

Thousands of dogs live on the streets of Delhi without shelter or a source of nutritious food. Their living conditions are dismal, and with little help from the authorities, the well-being of stray animals usually depends on a few good Samaritans of the city. Stepping up for the harmless canine population, Diya Singh, a sixteen-year-old student at Gurugram’s The Shri Ram School, has adopted an innovative method. A baker by hobby, Singh sells goods such as cakes and brownies through her homegrown venture Better Batter Bakes. The takings from her venture are utilised to feed stray dogs and to provide them access to better living conditions.

Like other teenagers, Singh spends most of her days studying or hanging out with friends. However, she gets busy baking at night. “I love both baking and dogs. With Better Batter Bakes, I wanted to combine my love for the two,” says Singh, a resident of DLF Phase-I. The Class 11 student , who learnt baking from her grandmother, started baking brownies for her relatives and friends when she turned 13.

On receiving an overwhelming response, she decided to take her hobby a step ahead by selling the cakes and brownies she makes. Eventually, Singh took her venture online with an objective to reach more customers. An ardent believer in the power of charity, she started utilising her earnings to help and feed starving stray dogs.

Though she undertakes this campaign throughout the year, Singh—whose sales are the highest amid the festivities—feeds most strays especially around Diwali. This is also a time when air and noise pollution increases in Delhi-NCR. In such a scenario, Singh’s contribution turns out to be an act of benevolence. On wrapping up her seasonal sales, she orders pet food; half of which is used to feed stray dogs near her home while the remaining is sent to the Karma Animal Foundation in Sohna Road.

Last year, Singh sold about 89 boxes of bakes only to provide nutritious food to over 35 dogs. After having sold 70 boxes this year, she is currently in the process of preparing more confectioneries in the days to come. “I have to pack seven boxes today. I also have 13 deliveries that are scheduled a day prior to Diwali.” Singh mentions that her work towards the cause is not just limited to feeding stray dogs but is also aimed at creating comfortable living conditions for them. “During winters, stray dogs are unable to find a cosy place to stay. This is when I buy blankets and portable shelters for dogs using the surplus money,” concludes Singh.