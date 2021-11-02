STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pilot project to rehabilitate beggars: Delhi government

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, who launched the project, said the aim is to make Delhi 
begging-free by rehabilitating PEABs. 

Published: 02nd November 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

homeless man, poor, poverty, income inequality

A homeless man sleeping on the sidewalk. (Photo | Pexels.com)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Aiming to make the national capital begging-free, the city government on Monday launched a pilot project to create livelihood opportunities for beggars through training and skill-building in central Delhi.

According to a survey conducted by the Social Welfare Department and the Institute for Human Development in February, there are around 20,719 people engaged in the act of begging (PEAB) in the city.  Of these, 10,987 are men, 9,541 women and 191 transgenders. East Delhi district has the highest number of PEABs (2,797). 

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, who launched the project, said the aim is to make Delhi 
begging-free by rehabilitating PEABs. The government will provide skill training to persons engaged in begging so they can find economic opportunities in mainstream society, Gautam said. 

