STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Covid still not over, urge people to follow norms: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Diwali eve

Dengue is spreading rapidly, and I do not want anyone to get affected by it, he said and stressed on practising utmost care and prevention.

Published: 03rd November 2021 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: On Diwali eve, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged people to maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour during the festivities and warned them against not wearing masks.

Underlining that the Covid pandemic is still not over and dengue is on the rise, he stressed the need to practise utmost care and preventive behaviour. "Diwali is the time when happiness and zeal are galore all over the country. Covid cases have been low and people are flocking the markets. But, several people are not following norms and not wearing masks," Kejriwal said. "I have seen pictures from markets where norms are being flouted.

I fold my hands before the people of Delhi and place forth an earnest request -- please wear masks, please follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. It was at this time last year when Covid cases boomed and badly affected the festivities of the state," he added. Kejriwal said his appeal is not for any "personal gain".

"Please don't be irresponsible. I am not asking this for any personal gains. It is you who will fall sick, it is you whose families will be under threat. Covid is a very lethal disease and we need to treat it in that manner itself. Please only step out of your homes when necessary and please wear a mask when you do so," he said.

"Dengue is on the rise at this juncture. It is not a massive task to tackle dengue on our personal levels. Dengue grows in clean stagnant water. So, if we follow the simple practice of taking out 10 minutes a week to check stagnant water in and around our homes and drain it out or put oil in it, then we can win this fight against dengue," the chief minister said.

Dengue is spreading rapidly, and I do not want anyone to get affected by it, he said and stressed on practising utmost care and prevention.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp