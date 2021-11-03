Diwali 2021: Artisans of Delhi's Kumhar Gram light flames of hope

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

Two days prior to Diwali, artisans at Uttam Nagar's Kumhar Gram, have breathed a sigh of relief as their businesses have taken off this festive season. Brahmdev Pandit, a potter who has worked for over 35 years, said, "I make anywhere between 1,000 and 1,200 diyas [clay lamps] a day. The business has been better than last Diwali."

As shops were shuttered and sales dwindled, the potters residing in this colony were among the many communities that were economically hit amid COVID. Fortunately, their businesses have now picked up the pace, with both buyers and retailers placing orders here.

Despite better sales than last year, the untimely rain in October made it difficult for these potters to complete their orders on time.

"We start making diyas about three weeks before Diwali. Unfortunately, we couldn't complete orders [placed] because of the rain. Though we’ve picked up the pace, the demand is less," concluded Kishorilal, a potter in business since 1972.