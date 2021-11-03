Portion of multi-level parking inaugrated last year in Delhi's Green Park collapses

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A portion of the automated multilevel parking facility at Green Park collapsed on Tuesday evening. It was inaugurated by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) during November last year.

As per the South municipal authorities, no casualty or damage to cars was reported. SDMC standing committee chairman Colonel (retd) BK Oberoi said that he was in touch with the engineering department over the incident and no vehicles had been damaged.

"No portion of the building has collapsed as such. It's just that some side wooden panels in the multi level car parking came off while an individual was trying to park his car, which got wrongly swung causing the panels to fall," said Oberoi.

He added that a detailed report was yet to be received. Since the design of these multi-level car parks were new technology that were being experimented with, the matter would be taken up with the concerned agency about the design.