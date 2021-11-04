Delhi car park collapse: Green Park facility fully functional again after mishap

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Normalcy resumed a day after a portion of the automated multilevel parking facility collapsed at Green Park, which was inaugurated by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, collapsed on Tuesday evening.

The SDMC-run automated multilevel tower car parking is now fully functional again, said the authorities on Wednesday. "Since the parking system is fully mechanical, with no manual interference, there was no loss of property or human reported. While taking a swift action, SDMC's technical team reached the parking place and made the parking facility operational," said SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan.

The operation and maintenanc of the parking lot is under the agency for five years which constructed it. "Upkeep and maintenance of the parking lot was being ensured in a routine manner during the incident on November 2. An empty pallet of one tower displaced from its actual position. The empty panel struck with a lift during the servicing and felt down with two other empty pallets," he stated.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday demanded an audit of the MCD parking that collapsed within just one year. An investigation must take place in the corruption of the BJP and culprits be punished immediately, the party demanded.

AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said that before the Delhi elections, the 17 storey parking was made without safety audit and hurriedly inaugurated by Union Minister Hardeep Puri at the densely populated area of Green Park.

AAP senior leader and MLA Atishi said that it is a clear proof of BJP’s corruption and it is necessary to investigate which contractor and officer was given the responsibility of construction and what their link is with BJP leaders.

The 17-floor multilevel automatic parking was inaugurated in November 2020 where 136 cars including 32 SUVs can be parked. It was built on an 878 square metre (sqm) plot and the project cost was Rs 18.20 crore.

According to police, an information was received at Hauz Khas Police Station about an incident of electrically operated floor plates (that shifts the cars), falling inside the parking, causing damage to cars, leaving none injured. "The multi level parking has now been blocked and no entry is permitted till complete technical inspection," said a senior police officer.

Road caved in, disrupts traffic flow

NEW DELHI: A portion of a road near the Tilak Bridge bus stand caved in on Wednesday evening, disrupting traffic movement along the stretch, police said. The traffic police took to Twitter and urged commuters to avoid the stretch. "From Mandi House towards W Point, a portion of the road has caved in near Tilak Bridge Bus Stand. Please avoid this stretch," the traffic police tweeted.

A senior traffic official said that staffers have been deployed to ensure nobody falls into the pit formed after the cave-in and regulate traffic on the stretch during the festive rush. Talking about the reasons behind the cave-in, the official said the sewage system is very old and it needs a replacement. "In many parts, the sewage system is leaking which further slowly starts weakening the structure," he added.