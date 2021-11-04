STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's North West district out of PM Narendra Modi's review meet on COVID vaccination

The meeting included districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of vaccine.

Published: 04th November 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a review meeting with district magistrates of over 40 districts, having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage. The meeting included districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of vaccine.

Among the listed districts, the North West District of the national capital was also included. However, the name of the district was removed a day before the meeting. The list featured 40 such districts located across Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Meghalaya, among other states.

"We received mail from the ministry on Tuesday that we are not required to participate. They said they took incorrect numbers. They took zero plus population of the district. My target was about 15.77 lakh but they took the target population of 32 lakhs, which is zero plus for North West district. Infact, the population of 18 plus is only 15.77 lakh. So that’s why they removed us from the list," said North West District Magistrate Chestha Yadav.

The list was already printed before any clarification from the North West Delhi, the District Magistrate noted. Last month, the national capital achieved the target of two crore vaccination, accumulating both first and second doses.

From January 16 this year, the doses administered in the city reached a weekly high of nearly 11 lakh between June 26 and July 2, before seeing a dip. It reached an all-time high of 11.6 lakh jabs between September 18 and 24.

As per officials, the North-West district had the highest number of doses administered among all the revenue districts. Modi asked the officials to develop micro strategies keeping in mind the experience so far to go for saturation coverage of vaccination by addressing the gaps at local level.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID19 vaccine Narendra Modi
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp