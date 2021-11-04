Grandson of ex-Delhi minister Deep Chand Bandhu acquitted in criminal case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court has acquitted the grandson of a former minister of industries in the city government, accused of allegedly impersonating himself as an employee of the ministry in an attempt to extort money 15 years ago.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rishabh Kapoor said that the prosecution failed to prove beyond all reasonable doubts that Amarpal impersonated as a ministry employee and attempted to extort money from two men on the pretext that their shops were unauthorized and liable to be demolished.

The court noted that those two men, who were also the complainant, were the most crucial witnesses in the case, but both of them were declared hostile and failed to identify the accused. Calling the testimony of another witness, who claimed to be the personal assistant (PA) of the then chief minister, 'unreliable', the judge said that it makes the version of the defence probable that the accused may have been implicated in the case on account of political rivalry.

The court said other witnesses examined by the prosecution are either official witnesses or the investigating officials who have taken part in the investigation and as such their testimonies are relevant to a limited extent and some are not self-sufficient to establish the prosecution case. "The accused is accordingly acquitted for offences under section 385 (extortion)/419 (cheating by personation) IPC," the court said.

During the trial, advocates representing Amarpal told the court that their client was falsely framed as he is the grandson of the former Minister of Industries Deep Chand Bandhu, and was implicated in the case due to political rivalry with the ruling party.