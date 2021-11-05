STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eyes on polls, Delhi govt declares Chhath Puja as public holiday

Chhath, celebrated after Diwali by people belonging to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, involves the offering of 'Arghya' by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water.

Published: 05th November 2021 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 09:39 AM

Chhath Puja

This year, the festival is on November 10. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the MCD polls necxt year, the Delhi government declared a public holiday on November 10 on account of Chhath Puja. Incidentally, Chhath is a major festival of people from Bihar who form a major chunk of voters in the city The Delhi Disaster Management Authority had last week issued an order allowing the celebration of Chhath Puja at designated sites in the city except on the banks of the Yamuna.

“Chhath Puja is an important festival for the people of NCT of Delhi. Accordingly, the Government of Delhi has decided to declare November 10, 2021, as a public holiday on account of Chhath Puja,” said a note issued by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The DDMA had issued on September 30 prohibiting the celebration of Chhath at public places due to the threat of COVID-19. Chhath, celebrated after Diwali by people belonging to Bihar and eastern UP, involves the offering of ‘Arghya’ by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water. It involves elaborate rituals spanning over three days.

Earlier, there was a row over the ban on celebrations of Chhath. The BJP had announced  that it would celebrate Chhath at ghats and the three MCDs would make arrangements despite the restrictions on celebrations in the open. 

