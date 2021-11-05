Delhi: 143 caught for bursting crackers, 138 for supplying

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested 143 persons for bursting crackers and arrested 138 for illegally supplying firecrackers. Despite the ban coming in place early on and no licenses issued to traders for sale of crackers this year, it was majorly violated.

As per the action taken report shared by Delhi Police, from September 29 to November 4 (Diwali), the police registered 210 cases and arrested 143 for bursting crackers. They registered 125 cases and arrested 138 persons for selling and supplying fire crackers. Out of these, 39 were arrested in Rohini, 37 in Shahdara, 21 North West, 11 West, and eight cases were registered in Outer Delhi.

Police seized 19702.489 kg firecrackers, from September 29 to November 4. Of the total, Rohini busted a major haul and seized 11396.4 kg firecrackers, North District seized 2533.875 kg crackers, 1029.875 kg in South East, 1031.7 kg in Shahdara, 851.304 kg in North West district, 695kg in West, 742 kg in Outer Delhi, 566.35 in North East and 480.935 in South Delhi.

ALSO READ: Smog chokes Delhi; crackers, farm fires lead to worst post-Diwali AQI in 5 years

Another senior Delhi Police official said, “Shops, markets and godowns were raided to seize illegal supply of firecrackers. But people purchased firecrackers in small quantities from NCR regions and the police cannot check each and every vehicle. Many burst crackers they had stored last Diwali. The only solution is to issue a complete ban on crackers in NCR regions as well.”

Dwarka district had a ‘cracker free’ Diwali this year with only two arrested. Central district also reported zero cases. “No one bursted any crackers in my district as there was strict police patrolling in place,” said DCP Dwarka Shankar Chaudhary.

A total of 706 teams of police personnel were constituted in all 15 districts. They checked and conducted raids in 128 licensed shops and inventories. A total of 38 internal meetings were held by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs) and Additional DCPs.