Delhi cabinet nod to 190 CNG buses

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP Cabinet on Friday approved the induction of 190 low-floor, air-conditioned, CNG buses, taking the fleet strength to an all-time high of 7,140 buses. The latest addition will also take the total number of Cluster scheme buses to 3,383.

The new buses will be fully complaint with BS-VI emission standards and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as real-time passenger information system, CCTVs, panic buttons and GPS. The transport department will incur an estimated Rs 1,259 crore on the viability gap funding for 10 years on the prevailing fare structure with the engagement of 190 buses under Cluster Number 16B CLF, the government said in a statement.

“The lowest bidder IndClan Mobility Private Limited will provide these buses for 16B CLF under the Gross Cost Model of contracting and will be operating from Ghumanera depot.” Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said in a tweet, “Congrats Delhi! Cabinet today, under the leadership of Hon’ble CM cleared proposal for induction of 190 Low floor AC CNG buses fitted with CCTV, GPS, Panic buttons and differently abled friendly (sic).”

Currently, there are 3,033 buses under the Cluster scheme. As many as 300 electric buses will get inducted into the DTC fleet while approximately 3,500 new electric buses are also getting added to the DTC and Cluster fleet.