STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government to extend free ration supply till May next year: CM Kejriwal

The Delhi government is extending its free ration scheme for the next six months," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Published: 06th November 2021 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has decided to extend its free ration scheme by six months till May 2022, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

"Inflation is at its peak. The common man is struggling to manage even two square meals a day. Many have lost their jobs due to COVID-19. Prime minister sir, please extend the scheme of supplying free ration to the poor by six months.

The Delhi government is extending its free ration scheme for the next six months," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Kejriwal's remarks came a day after Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said the Centre had no proposal to extend distribution of free ration through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) beyond November 30.

The Delhi government distributes free ration to beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, and PMGKAY.

The city has over 2,000 fair price shops, 17.77 lakh ration card holders and around 72.78 lakh beneficiaries. The free ration is given over and above subsidised grains distributed to them through ration shops. The PMGKAY was launched in March last year to ameliorate distress caused by COVID-19.

Initially, the scheme was launched for April-June last year, but was later extended to November 30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal AAP
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp