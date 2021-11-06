STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi pollution: Experts caution those with existing lung issues

Dr Vijay Harda, pulmonologist at AIIMS, noted that this year, air pollution is going to affect two categories of people.

A man wearing a facemask rides his bicycle along a street in Delhi. (File | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The bad air in the national capital is likely to pose health hazards to those who recovered from severe Covid infection this year as the pollutants could aggravate their lung condition, say experts.
“COVID-19 is now in the list of problems that can cause weak lungs.

Those who had severe COVID-19, required oxygen or ventilator support or had severe lung damage may face other infections – cough and other chest infections,” said Dr Neeraj Nischal, professor of medicine at AIIMS. Dr Nischal noted that last year the facility did not see much cases as there were not many infections. “Actual effect will be visible from this year,” he added.

Dr Vijay Harda, pulmonologist at AIIMS, noted that this year, air pollution is going to affect two categories of people. First, will be senior citizens with lung diseases, which may aggravate. “The second group is those who do not have these diseases but had Covid,” he said.

Stubble burning is a significant source of gaseous pollutants such as carbon dioxide (CO2), carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur oxides (SOx), methane (CH4) as well as particulate matters (PM10 and PM2.5). In the case of firecrackers, fine dust particles get settled on surfaces and are packed with chemicals and oxides of sulfur and nitrogen.

“For asthma patients, lungs become hypersensitive. A small irritant can precipitate problems. It also affects the immune function of airways, leading to patients becoming more prone to catching infections,” Dr Nischal said.

“Those with asthma COPD or even damaged lungs during Covid infection are more prone to secondary infection and compromised lung infection,” stated Dr Ashish Khatter, senior consultant of medicine at Venkateshwar Hospital. He noted that use of N95 mask is a must as it helps stop both pollutants and Covid. He also said that smoking is a strict no these days. “One should take more fluids, drink water,” the senior doctor commented.

