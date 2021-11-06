'Don't think people understand severity of the situation': Experts on Delhi pollution

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi touched 530, with air in Delhi becoming "hazardous" to breathe, health experts, and environment activists lashed out at people for their "irresponsible" behaviour.

Talking to ANI, Dr Arun Mohanty, Professor of Cardiology, Sir Gangaram hospital said, "such air quality causes tremendous health hazard to all the population. It is riskier to ones who have already existing cardiac disease and other chest problems."

"Patients suffering from Interstitial Lung Disease (ILDs), Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is also under risk zone. It is shocking but the fact is 10 to 15 per cent of children are asthmatic, they are suffering from allergic bronchitis. It is dangerous for people who have recovered from COVID-19 too because they have compromised lungs," Dr Mohanty said.

He further stressed that the situation of such children can become troublesome if they develop lungs disease due to such higher AQI. "Pregnant women are also at severe risk," the doctor added.

Dr Mohanty further added, "Air Pollution results in more heart attacks as it leads to more blood vessels clogging, causes more respiratory troubles, it produces more thrombosis (the formation of a blood clot) in people."

The health expert further informed that the particulate matters in the air are also the carrier for many viruses.

According to RK Jenamani, deputy general manager (DGM), India Meteorological Department (IMD), the AQI level in Delhi has crossed the 550 mark, which goes to a severe condition.

"The visibility is in poor condition. However, the AQI level will improve in the next 24 hours. No rain in the next 10 days in Delhi," Jenamani noted.

Manu Singh, Environment expert said, "the situation became worst due to complete violation of norms imposed by Court, Central and state government as people came out in huge number violating the rules and busted cracker in Delhi and NCR."

Sunil Dahiya, another environmental expert said, "I don't think people are actually understanding the severity of the situation especially when AQI level crosses the tolerant level. They are unaware of the health hazards that trigger due to the higher AQI level and went back to bursting firecrackers."

The air quality in the national capital improved slightly on Saturday due to higher wind speed, which is expected to flush out pollutants further over the next two days, weather experts said.

According to Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app, the city's air quality index (AQI) stood at 449 in the severe category at 8 am on Saturday.

It was 462 on Friday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Due to rampant bursting of crackers on Diwali on Thursday despite restrictions in place, the air quality in Delhi was the poorest in five years post the festival with rise in incidents of stubble burning in neighbouring states.

The city's AQI slipped to the 'severe' category on Thursday night and continued its upward trend to reach 462 at noon on Friday.

The weather office has predicted strong surface winds that will help clear out pollutants in the city's air on Saturday.

Experts said the air quality degraded to severe in Delhi-NCR due to unfavourable weather conditions calm winds, low temperature and low mixing height and a poisonous cocktail of emissions from firecrackers, stubble burning and local sources.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency, SAFAR, stated that stubble burning accounted for 36 percent of Delhi's PM2.5 on Friday, the highest in this season so far.

Delhi witnessed a cold morning on Saturday as the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 14.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season.

The city will witness a partly cloudy sky with shallow to moderate fog in the morning and strong surface winds during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius, it said.

Humidity at 8.30 am was 78 per cent, the IMD said.

Weather scientists said the fog/smog condition has improved in Delhi-NCR as forecasted.

There was shallow fog and visibility remained in the 600 to 800 metre range reported at Delhi's two airports from 5.30 am to 9.30 am, weather office said.

"Due to westerly to northwesterly winds set in and have also reached a speed 8 to 15 kmph and some humidity reduction or moisture dry up," it said in a statement.

