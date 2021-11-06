Protest outside Tripura Bhawan over cases against advocates

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students, workers and lawyers, associated with various organisations, demonstrated outside the Tripura Bhawan demanding the immediate withdraw of case lodged under the UAPA against two advocates.

The two advocates were part of a fact-finding team that probed the communal violence in Tripura in October. According to CPI-ML Liberation’s official statement, the students associated with AICCTU and lawyers demonstrated to express their solidarity with advocates Mukesh and Ansar Indori, who were slapped the UAPA in Tripura for conducting a fact-finding work on the communal violence in Tripura.

Mukesh — who is Delhi-based human rights lawyer associated with the Peoples’ Union for Civil Liberties — and Ansar — associated with National Confederation of Human Rights — were slapped with the UAPA on the basis of their posts and statements shared on the social media. The protesters marched from Assam Bhawan to Tripura Bhawan, raising slogans against the draconian UAPA and the violence against Muslims in Tripura.