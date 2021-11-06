STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Protest outside Tripura Bhawan over cases against advocates

The two advocates were part of a fact-finding team that probed the communal violence in Tripura in October. 

Published: 06th November 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Students, activists protest outside Tripura Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday against the communal violence in Tripura.

Students, activists protest outside Tripura Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday against the communal violence in Tripura. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students, workers and lawyers, associated with various organisations, demonstrated outside the Tripura Bhawan demanding the immediate withdraw of case lodged under the UAPA against two advocates.

The two advocates were part of a fact-finding team that probed the communal violence in Tripura in October. According to CPI-ML Liberation’s official statement, the students associated with AICCTU  and lawyers demonstrated to express their solidarity with advocates Mukesh  and  Ansar Indori, who were slapped the UAPA  in Tripura for conducting a fact-finding work on the communal violence in Tripura.

Mukesh — who is Delhi-based human rights lawyer associated with the Peoples’ Union for Civil Liberties — and Ansar — associated with National Confederation of Human Rights — were slapped with the UAPA on the basis of their posts and statements shared on the social media. The protesters marched from Assam Bhawan to Tripura Bhawan, raising slogans against the draconian UAPA and the violence against Muslims in Tripura. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tripura Bhawan
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp