Schools run by East MCD to reopen from Nov 8 with 50 per cent capacity

Parents were advised not to send their children to schools if they were unwell or had symptoms of  cough, cold or fever, the statement said.

Published: 06th November 2021

A girl draws on a board in a on Monday as schools reopen in New Delhi after months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Schools run by the East MCD are slated to reopen with 50 per cent capacity from November 8 after a gap of over a year-and-a-half, the civic body said on Friday. The consent of parents shall be obtained before they send their children to school, East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal was quoted as saying in a statement.

North and South MCD had already issued orders to reopen their schools from November 1 onwards. Schools had been after the outbreak of the pandemic. Parents were advised not to send their children to schools if they were unwell or had symptoms of  cough, cold or fever, the statement said.

While schools are opening, the online classes will continue for the benefit  of children who are unable to come to their schools. EDMC’s Education Committee chairman Rajiv Kumar said the teachers, who were deployed on Covid duties, have been relieved. He said vaccination centres operating at schools are either minimised or restricted in limited space. Schools were  given instructions to ensure all Covid SOPs during classes for the safety of students and teachers.

