12 Delhi University principals on government radar for 'inciting staff'

The Delhi government issued the letter to Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh on November 3.  

Published: 08th November 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University (File Photo)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The AAP government’s department of higher education has written to the Delhi University (DU) vice-chancellor seeking disciplinary action against principals of 12 Delhi government-sponsored colleges, accusing them of “inciting staff and creating a hostile educational environment”. 

The principals of these colleges had earlier blamed the government for “reducing the budget estimates to about 75 per cent in comparison to the previous years and “forcing the colleges” to use the student funds, which is against the UGC guidelines. 

The city government issued the letter to DU VC Yogesh Singh on November 3.  “Government’s grant is released in four installments based on Utilisation Certificates (UC) provided by the colleges. Instead of providing UCs on time and managing the accounts properly, the principals have been inciting teachers and staffs by utterances, creating a hostile educational environment,” reads the letter undersigned by Ranjana Deswal, director, higher education. 

The letter asked the VC to take suitable disciplinary action against the principals for violation of Central Civil Service (Conduct) Rules. The assistant registrar has issued notice to the 12 principals. Manoj Sinha, secretary of DU Principal Association and principal of Arya Bhatta College  said the letter is an attempt to muzzle the university system.

Hem Chand, principal of DDU college said: “The DU has released only `30 crore to my college in installments. My college needs at least Rs 55 crore. Now, the government wants us to use students’ grants. We can’t do it.” 

Academics for Action and Development (AAD) also condemned the govt’s move. Rajesh Jha, AAD member and former EC member said, “The government is trying to  shift the burden and wants colleges to generate funds internally — i.e. by collecting funds from students. This will lead to steep fee-hike.”

However, MLA Atishi, the chairperson of Standing Committee on Education said as per the conditions of awarding the grant, principals are required to submit the UCs but the colleges delay this process every time. “It is concerning that the principals, while being party to the delay, incite the teachers by spreading lies about the government.”

