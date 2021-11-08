STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi air quality remains 'severe' for third day 

With winds picking up speed, a slight improvement in the pollution levels is likely over the next three days, said government agencies.

Published: 08th November 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi, air quality

Low visibility due to smog after Diwali celebrations, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the ‘severe’ zone for the third consecutive day on Sunday, as intense stubble burning activity in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana continued to bring clouds of smoke to the city and the surrounding region. With winds picking up speed, a slight improvement in the pollution levels is likely over the next three days, said government agencies.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) on Sunday was 428, against 437 the previous day. The city has been reeling under ‘severe’ air quality since November 5 when post-Diwali fireworks and peak stubble burning activity pushed the pollution levels in the higher end of the ‘severe’ zone, posing a serious health risk to those with respiratory problems as well as the general population at large.

The Centre’s air quality and weather forecasting system in its Sunday forecast said that AQI is likely to improve by Sunday evening, as winds have picked up pace, but will continue to fluctuate between the lower end of severe and the higher end of very poor zones. 

“Currently, air quality is still in severe category because of the large influx of stubble related pollutants which appears to be due to much higher effective fire count observed than that assumed for forecasting. Strong winds coming from the northwest direction are favourable resulting in significant transport of stubble related pollutants to Delhi. This effect is offset by local dispersion of pollutants by moderate surface winds. The total fire count today has reduced to 3,313 from over 4,000 the day before,” it said.

According to officials in the India Meteorological Department (IMD), daytime winds continued to blow from west to northwest over Delhi at a speed of 8-10kmph, which can help dispersion of pollutants concentrated in the year. “Also, visibility further improved to 1200 to 2200m at the IGI and Safdarjung airports on Sunday, which means there was enough sunlight available and will help in improving air quality over the next three days,” said a senior IMD scientist.

He added that night temperature is likely to drop further over next week to 13 degrees C. “A dip in temperature is not favourable for dispersion of pollutants, which is one of the major factors for poor air quality during the winter,” he said.

On Sunday, temperatures were at maximum 29 degrees C and minimum 14 degrees C, normal for this time of year. Satellite images from the NASA fire tracker showed clouds of smoke covering the northwest region. “The emissions from farm fires could be seen enveloping the northwest region,” said Pawan Gupta, a research scientist at the Goddard Earth Sciences Technology and Research (GESTAR), Universities Space Research Association (USRA). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Pollution Delhi AQI Delhi Air Quality Stubble Burning Delhi Government Central Pollution Control Board
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp