IIT-Delhi gets high-end electric vehicle technology, R&D labs

NEW DELHI: IIT-Delhi on Sunday inaugurated three new state-of-the-art laboratories at the on-campus Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) with a push for electric vehicle (EV) technologies.

The new Battery Research, Charging Infrastructure and Automotive Health Monitoring (AHM) laboratories here will engage in conducting high-end research and development in the areas of battery-operated electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, storage and alternate energy sources, autonomous and connected vehicles. The CART was established at the IIT in May 2019.

After inaugurating the laboratories, Professor V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT-D said, “CART has collaborated with various automotive industries in the country and working to solve technological challenges faced by them. These laboratories will take the ongoing research work at CART to a new level and many cutting-edge technologies will reach the industry from here.”

The Battery Research laboratory is equipped with advanced equipment for battery testing at cell, module and pack levels. Apart from the batteries, testing on Battery Management system (BMS) in master-slave configuration is carried out to check any faulty cell condition, by integrating cloud BMS and Digital Twin, said an IIT official. The lab has equipment for condition monitoring and automotive noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) testing.

The Charging Infrastructure laboratory is further equipped with Battery Test system, Regenerative AC Emulator and the Charging Discovery System (CDS). “The CDS is used as a universal charging infrastructure, which enables to test EVs, and EV Supply Equipment (EVSE). The comprehensive charging infrastructure laboratory provides extensive testing capability of entire charging functions of electric vehicles and chargers,” Panigrahi said.