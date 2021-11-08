Water supply to become normal in Delhi from November 8: Raghav Chadha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman and MLA Raghav Chadha on Sunday assured that water supply will be restored to normal by Monday. Parts of the city had been facing a water shortage because of reduced production at the major water treatment plants, as the levels of ammonia rose in the river Yamuna.

The DJB’s continuous efforts have restored the water production at Bhagirathi, Sonia Vihar, Chandrawal, Okhla and Wazirabad water treatment plants (WTPs), Chadha said in a statement. “Heavy sewage and industrial waste was discharged by Haryana during Diwali in the Yamuna.

The increased ammonia levels forced a reduction in WTPs operating capacity by 50 per cent. The plants are working at above 90 per cent capacity now. To meet with the reduced water supply in the affected areas of south east and north east Delhi, DJB had deployed an adequate number of water tankers. The plants will be running at full capacity by Sunday evening,” he said.

Further, during Dussehra-Diwali period, Ganga canal gets shut for annual maintenance. As a result, production in Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi WTPs which get their raw water supply from the Yamuna also reduced by 50 per cent.