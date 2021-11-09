Delhi University cut-off between 0.25 and 2 per cent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The fifth and final list for grabbing a seat in Delhi University colleges is out. The cut-off percentage is now ranging between 0.25 to two percentages. Although the popular campus colleges like Hindu, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Miranda House have closed admissions for most of their courses, the students still have a chance to secure a seat in some of the campus colleges.

Campus colleges like Ramjas, Hansras, Kirori Mal College, Daulat Ram College (DRC), SGTB Khalsa, Sri Venkateswara College, LSR and others still have seats left in some of the premium courses. LSR has reopened its BA English (Honors) in the fifth list, fixing a cut-off at 98.50 per cent. BA Journalism and Persian (Honors) courses are still open in LSR College at 98.50 per cent and 97 per cent respectively. Sri Venkateswara College has reopened the BA Economics course and has demanded 98.25 per cent under this list.

Out of 29 colleges that provide BA Economics (Honors), 17 colleges have closed admissions. Courses are available in about 12 colleges including some popular campus colleges like Ramjas, KMC, Hansraj, and Sri Venkateswara College. Hansraj College has fixed the highest cut-off 98.50 per cent for BA Economics (Honors).

The most popular course of DU — BA Political Science ­— is closed in 30 out of 41 colleges. History is available in about 19 out of 42 colleges including Miranda House which has demanded 98.75 per cent, KMC and Hansraj College 97.25 per cent, 96.75 per cent in Ramjas and 96 per cent in Gargi. Science courses like Mathematics is available in LSR at 98.5 per cent, Ramjas and KMC at 97.75 percent and Khalsa at 96.25 per cent. Bsc Physics honors is available in KMC at 97 per cent, Ramjas at 96.33 per cent.

BCom programme is available in 23 colleges out of 43 colleges including Sri Venkateshwara and Gargi College which have demanded 97.25 and 96 per cent respectively. BCom courses are provided in 58 colleges of DU, of which the course is still available in 29 colleges including popular colleges like Ramjas.