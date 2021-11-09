Dubai-bound Indian passenger held with foreign currency worth Rs 24 lakh at Delhi airport

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Dubai-bound Indian passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel at the international airport here on Tuesday for allegedly trying to smuggle Saudi currency worth Rs 24 lakh, a senior official said.

The passenger was intercepted with 1.2 lakh Saudi Riyals in cash during security check when it was found concealed in the bottom of a trolley bag at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport. He was later handed over to Customs authorities as he could not furnish any valid document for carrying the foreign currency, the official said.