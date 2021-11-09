Dubai-bound Indian passenger held with foreign currency worth Rs 24 lakh at Delhi airport
The passenger was intercepted with 1.2 lakh Saudi Riyals in cash during security check when it was found concealed in the bottom of a trolley bag at T-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
NEW DELHI: A Dubai-bound Indian passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel at the international airport here on Tuesday for allegedly trying to smuggle Saudi currency worth Rs 24 lakh, a senior official said.
The passenger was intercepted with 1.2 lakh Saudi Riyals in cash during security check when it was found concealed in the bottom of a trolley bag at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport. He was later handed over to Customs authorities as he could not furnish any valid document for carrying the foreign currency, the official said.