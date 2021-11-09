Stubble burning continues to be main factor for Delhi's poor AQI 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After three days of consecutive breathing under the ‘severe’ toxic air, there was a marginal improvement in the quality on Monday as the AQI moved into the very poor category.According to the experts, strong surface winds lowered pollution levels in the national capital marginally on Monday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 pm moved into the ‘very poor’ category at 390, with PM 10 - 388 and PM 2.5 - 245.

“AQI today has improved from severe to very poor category. Winds coming from the northwest direction at 925 mb are favourable for the transport of stubble related pollutants to Delhi,” said SAFAR in the daily statement.

However, its impact on Delhi’s PM2.5 has reduced as wind speed has reduced, SAFAR further stated.

There has been a drop in the share of crop residue burning as well. On Monday, SAFAR reported that the crop burning share stood at 30% in PM2.5. Although, stubble burning impact continues to remain an impactful factor “AQI is likely to improve further but remain in a very poor category,” the agency noted.

Delhi recorded ‘severe’ air quality for three days on the trot till Sunday due to the accumulation of emissions from fireworks on Diwali and crop residue burning amid unfavourable meteorological conditions — low temperature, wind speed and mixing height.

Though 5,450 farm fires, the highest this season, were recorded in neighboring states on Sunday, their share in Delhi’s air pollution reduced from 48 per cent a day ago, the highest in three years, to 30 per cent on Monday due to a drop in transport-level wind speed, according to air quality forecast agency SAFAR. The India Meteorological Department said the wind speed varied from eight kmph to 14 kmph. The maximum temperature was recorded at 29.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

More steps in store to curb pollution: Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday that a joint meeting of all departments concerned would discuss more steps to reduce air pollution in the capital from local sources on November 9. The minister on Sunday had written to the Centre, demanding that an emergency meeting of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan be called to discuss the issue of stubble burning. Rai said stubble burning was the main reason behind the increased air pollution in Delhi, according to the scientists.

Four in five families in Delhi-NCR affected by air pollution: Survey

Amid rising pollution levels in the national capital and adjoining areas, a survey conducted by a community social media platform has found that four in five families in the region have someone facing one or more ailments due to contaminated air. The survey conducted by LocalCircles also said that 91 per cent of Delhi residents believe authorities were completely or partially ineffective in enforcing the ban on transportation, distribution and sale of crackers this Diwali. More than 34,000 responses were received from residents of Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad for the survey, a statement said. Out of the respondents, 66 per cent were men and 34 per cent women, it said. In the survey, the respondents were asked the kind of ailments faced by them since the last week as the Delhi-NCR’s air quality turned severe.