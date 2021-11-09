Wages to rise as Delhi government increases dearness allowance of unskilled, other workers 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has issued an order to increase dearness allowance (DA) of unskilled, semi-skilled and other workers of Delhi on Monday. Along with this, the Deputy Chief Minister has also directed to ensure payment to all workers and employees at the increased rate. After the increase, the monthly salary of unskilled workers increased from Rs 15,908 to Rs 16,064, the monthly salary of semi-skilled workers also increased from Rs 17,537 to Rs 17,693.

Under Dearness Allowance, the monthly salary of unskilled laborers has been increased from Rs 15,908 to Rs 16,064, the monthly salary of semi skilled workers has been increased from Rs 17,537 to Rs 17,693. The monthly salary of skilled workers has been increased from Rs 19,291 to Rs 19,473.

The rate of minimum wages for supervisor and clerical employees has also been increased. The monthly salary of non-matriculation employees has been increased from Rs 17,537 to Rs 17,693, the monthly salary of matriculated but non-graduate employees has been increased from Rs 19,291 to Rs 19,473 and the monthly salary of laborers with graduate and above educational qualification has been increased from Rs 20,976 to Rs 21,184.

The government also launched ‘Shramik Mitra’ scheme to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach construction workers in Delhi. “800 Shramik Mitras will be trained under this program who will work as District, Vidhan Sabha and Ward level Coordinators. It will be ensured that there are at least 3-4 Shramik Mitras in all the wards who can help the construction workers. The task of these Shramik Mitras will be to inform the construction workers registered by the Construction Board at the ward level about the assistance schemes of the government for the construction workers, apply for it and help them till the

workers get the benefit of the scheme,” said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Shramik mitras to help govt efforts

