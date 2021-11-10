STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi riots 2020: Notice issued to police in IB staffer murder case

Justice Subramonium Prasad, who sought response of the State in the bail plea, posted the matter for further hearing on November 23.

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Delhi Police on a plea filed by an accused who has spent over 600 days in the judicial custody in connection with IB staffer Ankit Sharma murder case that occurred during northeast Delhi riots last year.

The accused named Shoaib Alam has been in judicial custody since March 2020. He was denied a regular bail by a sessions court in August 2020. His second bail plea was also rejected by the court in May this year. 

Justice Subramonium Prasad, who sought response of the State in the bail plea, posted the matter for further hearing on November 23. The plea has been filed through advocates — Tara Narula, Tamanna Pankaj and Aparajita Sinha. 

