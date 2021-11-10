Nurses go on strike at Delhi's Hindurao Hospital over salary non-payment

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Distressed over non-payment of salaries, the nurses at Delhi’s Hindurao Hospital announced a shutdown for half a day from Tuesday. The union has decided to stop work from 9.00 am to 12.30 pm as a mark of protest over non-payment.

Due to this, operation theaters also remained closed and a large number of surgeries were cancelled. The Nursing Employees’ Union of North MCD run Hindu Rao Hospital said that they had not received salary for the last two months.

“Not the first time, this has become a ritual now not to pay salary on time. In such a situation, running a house has become difficult,” said a nurse on Tuesday. Nurse employees say that they did not get salary even on Diwali. Not only this, about half the posts of nurse staff in the hospital are vacant. Because of this, the nurse employees working now have to work for 12 to 14 hours. The Union has also demanded to fill up the vacant posts.