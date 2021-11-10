STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Nurses go on strike at Delhi's Hindurao Hospital over salary non-payment

The Nursing Employees’ Union of North MCD run Hindu Rao Hospital said that they had not received salary for the last two months. 

Published: 10th November 2021 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

The union has decided to stop work from 9 am to 12.30 pm as a mark of protest over non-payment. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Distressed over non-payment of salaries, the nurses at Delhi’s Hindurao Hospital announced a shutdown for half a day from Tuesday. The union has decided to stop work from 9.00 am to 12.30 pm as a mark of protest over non-payment.

Due to this, operation theaters also remained closed and a large number of surgeries were cancelled. The Nursing Employees’ Union of North MCD run Hindu Rao Hospital said that they had not received salary for the last two months. 

“Not the first time, this has become a ritual now not to pay salary on time. In such a situation, running a house has become difficult,” said a nurse on Tuesday. Nurse employees say that they did not get salary even on Diwali. Not only this, about half the posts of nurse staff in the hospital are vacant. Because of this, the nurse employees working now have to work for 12 to 14 hours. The Union has also demanded to fill up the vacant posts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi’s Hindurao Hospital
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp