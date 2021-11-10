Raahgiri day: War against pollution in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) with Raahgiri Foundation and WRI India will organise six ‘Raahgiri Day’ events over the next three months. These events are part of the AAP-govt campaign Yuddh Pradushan Ke Viruddh to encourage citizens to take responsibility for reducing air pollution.

The first event is in Patparganj on November 14 (Children’s Day), from 7.00 am-10.00 am. A range of activities such as running, cycling, skating, music band, painting, yoga, aerobics, Zumba, etc., will be organised.

DDC VC Jasmine Shah said: “Raahgiri Foundation has brought together communities around issues of sustainable mobility, safe streets and reducing carbon footprint since 2013. It is our pleasure to take this message to different parts of Delhi.”