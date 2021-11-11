Body of bar association employee found in Tis Hazari Court chamber: Police 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The body of an employee of the Delhi Bar Association was found inside a chamber in the Tis Hazari Court on Thursday morning, police said.

Police received the information and reached the spot.

The deceased was a temporary employee of the Delhi Bar Association, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The deceased was a tuberculosis patient and chronic alcoholic, the DCP said, adding that the dust bin in the chamber in the west wing of the court complex had blood-laced vomit.

There was no external injury marks on the body, the officer said, adding that further investigation is on.