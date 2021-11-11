STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC issues notice to remove illegal vendors from north Delhi’s Bunglow Road area

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued directions to remove illegal vendors from Bunglow Road area in Jawahar Nagar.

Published: 11th November 2021

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued directions to remove illegal vendors from the Bunglow Road area in Jawahar Nagar and asked the administration to inform that it's a no hawking- no vending zone.

The court issued directions to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and the Delhi Police after a writ petition was filed by Bunglow Road Jawahar Nagar Traders Association claiming that despite the corporation notifying it as a no vending zone, illegal hawking and squatting has resurfaced in the area.

According to the association’s writ petition, filed through advocate Ashish Dixit, "it is utterly suicidal to have this illegal activity persist in the present pandemic, especially when the third wave of Covid-19 is imminent."

"The illegal vendors and squatters were not operating due to lockdown and the enforcement of Covid guidelines by authorities. But again to the shock and horror of shopkeepers and residents, the illegal squatters and vendors surfaced in the area and no action was taken by them," said the petition.

The petition further stated that every day from 10 am to 9 pm, illegal squatting and vending subsists in the area. The administration appears to have permitted this illegal activity as there is a complete abdication of their obligations.

The petition which sought response from the NDMC and Delhi Police stated that to date no action has been taken by them to remove and prevent the illegal squatting and vending in the area. On the contrary, it is apparent that illegal activity is persisting due to the blessing of the NDMC and Delhi Police, the petition added. 

