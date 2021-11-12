A cultural melange in Delhi

Dyuti Roy By

Express News Service

“Indian classical art is actually lesser-known by many in this country,” says Hindustani musician Sanjeev Abhyankar. Aimed at popularising Indian art and culture, Natya Tarangini, a performance arts centre founded by legendary Kuchipudi exponents Raja Radha Reddy, is back with their annual dance and music festival, Parampara. The festival—it begins today at 7:30pm, and will continue till Nov 21—features traditional dancers and musical maestros from all over India. Celebrating their silver jubilee, the performances will be in a jugalbandi (collaborative) format.

Preserving the tradition

Raja Radha Reddy founded Natya Tarangini in the Capital in 1976 as a way of presenting classical Indian dance forms to a global audience. Parampara branched from this idea—a programme to honour classical dancers and musicians. “We wanted to preserve Bharatiya parampara [Indian tradition]. India is known for its music and dance, and we have to keep this tradition alive for the coming generations,” shared the 80-year-old Padma Bhushan awardee Raja Reddy.

This year, the festival will be organised at the Natya Tarangini auditorium in Saket. Adhering to COVID-protocols with limited seats for the audience, the performances will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube. The festival is also in tandem with Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a government-initiative to commemorate 75 glorious years of progressive India. Following the jugalbandi format for performances, this festival aims to project the essence of India and the unity of all its states. “Through our dance, we want the audience to come and celebrate India with us,” mentions Reddy.

Diverse yet united

Of the number of performances that will take place in the days to come, you will get to witness a collaborative concert by Carnatic musician Abhishek Raghuram and Hindustani classical musician Sanjeev Abhyankar; it will be staged on November 21. The performance, as Abhyankar, points out is “a form of unity in diversity”. “It is something I like to call ‘Saha Gayan’ [singing together]. It will be our work to take those notes, and correspond it to form a fluid piece,” says the 52-year-old artist. Kathak dancer Gauri Diwakar will also perform at the festival. Her piece titled ‘Dance of Emptiness’, choreographed by her mentor Kathak dancer

Aditi Mangaldas, speaks of the philosophy of spiritual leader Buddha and Indian mystic poet Kabir. With such a brilliant lineup, this festival will highlight a collaborative attempt at bringing together the cultures of India under one roof, for the world to witness.

Watch out for

Today: Flautist Ronu Majumdar and Kuchipudi danseuse Yamini Reddy

Nov 13: Vocalist Bhuvanesh Komkali with Kathak dancer Gauri Diwakar

Nov 20: Mridangam vidwan Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam and Indian tabla player Yogesh Samsi

Nov 21: Carnatic musician Abhishek Raghuram and Hindustani musician

Sanjeev Abhyankar

Check this out

What

Parampara Series 2021

When

Today to Nov 14; Nov 19 to Nov 21

Time

7:30pm to 8:30pm

Where

Natya Tarangini, Saket

Live Streaming

Raja Radha Reddy on Facebook and Youtube