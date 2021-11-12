Delhi Jal Board given one month to plan sewer connections

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday said that all the households will get sewer connections and no household will be allowed to discharge wastewater into drains or Yamuna river.

Water Minister Satyendar Jain said that all Delhi Jal Board officials were given a month’s time to formulate the plans and policies to implement the water and sewer connections.

“All the officials were directed to take quick action on the issues discussed in the meeting. Decisions on different policies were taken and timelines were fixed. All households under sewered areas will be connected with the sewer network by June 2022. This will divert all the wastewater from the storm water drain into the STPs. The project will be executed by DJB at its own cost under Mukhyamantri Sewer Connection Yojana,” added Jain. He further noted that the officials have been directed to complete this project within six months’ time.

“Jal Board will use the latest technology like cutter machines pre-cast structures and HDPE (High-density polyethylene) pipelines to complete the project in 1/3rd time. A monthly assessment will be done to keep an account of the work being done,” Jain noted.