Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station takes shape, 100 foundation piles ready

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The foundation and construction work on the much-awaited Sarai Kale Khan Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) station, which is going to become the centre junction for all types of transportation — metro, railway, interstate bus service and airport — has gathered pace with 100 foundation piles already built for around 45 station piers. The viaduct will be visible by May 2022.

Around 300 foundation piles will be constructed for this huge station which is going to be a combination of Indian Railway and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). It will have four tracks for four different routes — Meerut, Gurugram, Panipat and Jangpura.

If any commuter wants to go to Gurugram or Panipat from Meerut or Ghaziabad, they can reach their destination directly without stepping out of the station at the junction (Sarai Kale Khan) or any other station. The people will have to step out of the train only if they want to take the metro or a bus. Also, unlike the metro, rapid rail will have nine cars including one premium (business) coach and a dedicated car for women.

The size of this converging station is 215m long, 50m wide and 15m high where all three corridors of Phase 1 will converge and remain interoperable. This is a first-of-its-kind seamless commuter-centric facility being constructed in India, said a senior National Capital Region Transport Corporation official.

“Inter-operability will enable commuters to travel end-to-end from one corridor to another without having to change the train. To begin operations from Sarai Kale Khan for all three corridors, Jangpura is being developed as a RRTS station along with a stabling yard. Tracks from all four sides will converge at Sarai Kale Khan that will make it the biggest public transport hub,” said the official. It will be an interchange point for Hazrat Nizammudin railway station, Delhi Metro and ISBT.

The RRTS station will have platform screen doors for enhanced commuter safety. It will be equipped with CCTV surveillance, Passenger Information Display Board (audio-video) for real-time information and system maps showing key nearby locations and facilities. Except Jangpura, all tupcoming RRTS stations will be interoperable.