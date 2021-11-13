STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

After long gap, Delhi sees more than 60 daily Covid cases, positivity rising too

The test positivity rate too went up, to 0.12 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin of the Delhi government.

Published: 13th November 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19, Doctors

Representational image of healthcare workers wearing PPE. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The spectre of Covid-19 has not left the national capital yet. The city on Friday registered 62 fresh cases of coronavirus, in a surge witnessed after more than two months. Alarmingly, this was the second time this week that Delhi saw cases cross the figure of 50. The test positivity rate too went up, to 0.12 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin of the Delhi government.

This was 0.08 per cent a day earlier. A total of 49,874 tests — 38,408 RT-PCR and 11,466 rapid antigen — were conducted a day ago, the bulletin stated. In further bad news, Delhi also recorded two deaths due to Covid-19 after a gap of three weeks. With these, the death toll caused by coronavirus infection in Delhi rose to 25,093. The national capital had last reported a Covid-19 death on October 22.

In all, there were four Covid-19 deaths in October and five in September. The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,40,332. On Thursday, 40 cases were logged. The tally was 54 on Wednesday, A day prior to that, the total daily cases were 33. Case positivity rate has also increased, from 0.06 per cent on Tuesday. On the brighter side, in all over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the deadly infection.

With the fear factor decreasing, people came out in large numbers to celebrate Diwali and Chhath Puja. Shopping for the festivals also saw big crowds in the malls and market places. With things more or less normalised in most walks of life, this fresh surge in cases is bound to increase the concerns of the authorities and the public.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in Delhi Coronavirus Covid 19 in India
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp