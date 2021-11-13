After long gap, Delhi sees more than 60 daily Covid cases, positivity rising too

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The spectre of Covid-19 has not left the national capital yet. The city on Friday registered 62 fresh cases of coronavirus, in a surge witnessed after more than two months. Alarmingly, this was the second time this week that Delhi saw cases cross the figure of 50. The test positivity rate too went up, to 0.12 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin of the Delhi government.

This was 0.08 per cent a day earlier. A total of 49,874 tests — 38,408 RT-PCR and 11,466 rapid antigen — were conducted a day ago, the bulletin stated. In further bad news, Delhi also recorded two deaths due to Covid-19 after a gap of three weeks. With these, the death toll caused by coronavirus infection in Delhi rose to 25,093. The national capital had last reported a Covid-19 death on October 22.

In all, there were four Covid-19 deaths in October and five in September. The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,40,332. On Thursday, 40 cases were logged. The tally was 54 on Wednesday, A day prior to that, the total daily cases were 33. Case positivity rate has also increased, from 0.06 per cent on Tuesday. On the brighter side, in all over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the deadly infection.

With the fear factor decreasing, people came out in large numbers to celebrate Diwali and Chhath Puja. Shopping for the festivals also saw big crowds in the malls and market places. With things more or less normalised in most walks of life, this fresh surge in cases is bound to increase the concerns of the authorities and the public.