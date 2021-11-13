Drive for special kid education begins in Delhi

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For better inclusion of differently-abled kids and children with special needs (CwSN), the Delhi’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has launched a drive across all districts to identify out of school CwSNs and school dropouts. Those identified will be enrolled in state as well as Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools.

DOE has also directed all districts to conduct awareness programmes to this effect, with the conduct of two nukkad natak (street play) in each district to urge public to enroll their children in schools. “In case of students with severe and profound disabitities, who are unable to go to school, enroll them for home-based education, “ said a DoE official.

Navneet Kumar, district coordinator (West), said, “We have so far identified 30 to 35 students including dropouts and those who never been to school. Under the enrollment drive between November 2 and 12, we have organised six nukkad nataks and ten surveys for out of school CwSNs. The said activities was organised under the Samagra Shiksha - Inclusive Education programme.”

According to the district coordinator, while the awareness programme is an annual affair the survey to find the CwSNs is happening for the first time. “The survey is being conducted in all districts and the report will be submitted to the Samagra Shiksha after the drive concludes. These children will be enrolled in daily schools and the gaps filled,” he said. A team of three members has been formed with teacher and other officers in each district to conduct the 10 survey of enrollment drive 2021-22 in each districts.