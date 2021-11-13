STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Har Ghar Dastak' covid vaccination campaign begins in Delhi

A campaign to carry out house-to-house Covid vaccination of people who are yet to take a dose and those whose second shot is overdue got underway in the national capital.

Published: 13th November 2021 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A campaign to carry out house-to-house Covid vaccination of people who are yet to take a dose and those whose second shot is overdue got underway in the national capital on Friday. The central government had recently launched a month-long ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign to ensure no person is left behind in the vaccination exercise.

According to a poster issued by the Delhi government, the drive will be carried out from November 12-27.
Walk-in vaccination facility for people going for their first or second dose, is open at all centres, and no prior registration is required, according to the poster.

People with severe physical disability, incapable of visiting nearest centre can contact authorities on prescribed numbers, which were shared in the poster. Over two crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi till date, including more than 77 lakh who have got both doses, according to official data shared by the health department.

The steady pace of vaccination and that a large number of people have already been infected by Covid could be the reasons why the daily cases have not crossed the 100-mark in nearly three-and-a-half months in Delhi, experts had said in mid-October.

