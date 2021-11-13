STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Kangana Ranaut publicly insulted our freedom fighters’: Delhi Mahila Congress chief

The Congress' women wing leader also sought an appointment with the Delhi Police chief. 

Published: 13th November 2021 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Mahila Congress chief Amrrita Dhawan on Saturday, November 13, 2021, wrote to the Delhi Police chief seeking registration of an FIR against actor Kangana Ranaut for her remarks that what India achieved in 1947 was “bheek” (alms), saying she “insulted and showed her disrespect” to freedom fighters. The actor also added that India “got real freedom in 2014,” a reference to the BJP coming to power at the Centre.

In a letter to DPC Rakesh Asthana, Dhawan said, “She (Ranaut) publicly insulted and showed her disrespect to all our freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives during freedom movement. We could never forget the sacrifices of our freedom movement and the millions of lives lost and families destroyed.” The Congress’ women wing leader also sought an appointment with the Delhi Police chief.      

ALSO READ: Which war took place in 1947, asks defiant Kangana Ranaut on Instagram

She requested the commissioner to immediately lodge an FIR against Ranaut under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (public mischief) and 124A (sedition) of the IPC and other relevant sections of law and initiate proper criminal proceedings before the competent court.

Dhawan also accused Ranaut of making derogatory remarks against "great leaders" of the Congress party when she said: "If we get freedom as a "bheek", is it even freedom? What the British left behind in the name of Congress. They were the extension of the British."

NSUI students hold a ‘Sadbuddhi Yajna’ at its headquarters on Saturday in protest against the latest remarks by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

"Sometimes an insult to the sacrifice and penance of Mahatma Gandhi, sometimes showing respect to his killer and now this disdain for the sacrifice of millions of freedom fighters from.

"Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Maulana Azad, Pandit Nehru, Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, the golden trio Lal-Bal-Pal, Sarojini Naidu, and others must be taken into consideration while lodging FIR" against Ranaut, she said.

Politicians across the spectrum, including BJP Member of Parliament Varun Gandhi, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, have criticised Ranaut for her statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Mahila Congress Freedom remark row Kangana Ranaut Delhi Mahila Congress chief Amrrita Dhawan Delhi Police
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp