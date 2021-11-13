STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 2,000 students to graduate at IIT-Delhi 52nd convocation

The IIT director said that this year, the university has signed 12 major MoUs with international and national organisations/universities.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After a gap of one year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will conduct its 52nd annual convocation at 13 different halls on the campus on Saturday. Last year, the institute held the event online due to the lockdown restrictions in place.

A total of 2,117 students of UG, PG, PhD and other courses will be awarded degrees. Of the total, 734 are BTech degrees, 608 MTech degrees, 97 dual-degrees, 288 PhDs, 157 MBAs and 151 MS degrees. BTech in Computer Science and Engineering graduate Ananye Agarwal will receive the President’s gold medal and Shreyansh Chanani of BTech in Mechanical Engineering will be awarded with the Director’s gold medal. Besides, two students will get the Perfect Ten gold medal and 14 students will receive the silver medal.

Speaking on topic about growth and R&D, Professor V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, “A total of 253 sponsored projects with total funding of Rs 206.18 crore have been undertaken at the IIT in the academic year 2021-22, besides, 342 consultancy jobs worth Rs 34.11 crore. New faculty grants to the tune of Rs 41 lakh have been awarded to faculty members.”

The IIT director said that this year, the university has signed 12 major MoUs with international and national organisations/universities. “Despite Covid, IIT-D has registered 148 patents, 10 startups, 11 technology transfers. This numbers would have been over 148 if the lockdown restrictions had not been a reality,” said an offical.

Further, the IIT has signed MoUs with five NITs to foster academic and research collaboration in the areas of mutual interest. Under this, MoU, the students BTech final year can take direct admission to IIT Delhi’s PhD programme without clearing GATE or other national-level examination.

The alumni contributiuons to funds received till date is Rs 64.24 crore, outstanding pledges Rs 186.85 crore. Also, IIT Delhi alumnus Anant Yardi, president and founder of Yardi systems has agreed to gift USD 10 million (Rs 75 crore). IIT-D further waived off the complete tuition fees of about 10 students who lost their parents to Covid and faced huge financial loses during the pandemic.

